Icy roads lead to crash, Waltham man being transported to hospital Published 9:31 am Friday, November 18, 2022

A Waltham man was injured after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 218 early Thursday evening.

According to the Minnesota Highway Patrol, Robert Donald Invasion, 81, was traveling northbound on Highway 218 when he lost control of the vehicle on ice and going into the ditch at 320th Street Mower County.

Invasion was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin with non life-threatening injuries. Blooming Prairie Ambulance and Fire Department, along with the Mower County Sheriff’s Office responded.