Hormel Foods honored as a Best for Vets Employer for 10 consecutive years Published 4:04 pm Monday, November 7, 2022

Hormel Foods Corporation has been ranked No. 39 on Military Times’ 2022 Best for Vets: Employers list.

This is the 10th consecutive year the company has made the list, which evaluates many factors including an in-depth analysis of a company’s efforts to recruit, retain, and support current and former service members, military spouses, and military caregivers.

“Hormel Foods has a long and proud history of supporting the military, both as an active recruiter for former service members and as a leading food supplier to our troops. We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a Best for Vets employer for 10 years in a row,” said Jeff Baker, group vice president of marketing for value added foods, Retail at Hormel Foods and a military veteran. “We are so thankful for our veterans and service members who are a vital part of our incredible team.”

Military Times collaborated with Fors Marsh Group (FMG) to update the research methodology and analysis from previous years to provide a streamlined, user-friendly survey experience for participants. The survey was made based on subject matter expert reviews of the survey and rigorous qualitative research, including focus groups and in-depth interviews with Military Times subscribers. FMG designed, deployed, analyzed, and wrote the report for this year’s survey.

“Military Times continues to set the standard for employer rankings for transitioning service members and veterans. Although often imitated, there is no other list that comes close to Best for Vets: Employers,” says Mort Greenberg, SVP of media solutions at Military Times. “We stand by the rigor and soundness of this survey, which spotlights companies’ employment programs that help transitioning service members excel in their post-military careers.”

In addition to the company’s recruitment efforts, Hormel Foods has an employee resource group that provides assistance to current and former military members and their families as they integrate into the company, while providing a platform for continued camaraderie throughout their career.