Highway 105 project from Iowa border to Austin completed Published 5:31 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

The Highway 105 project from the Iowa border to Turtle Creek in Austin was completed on Oct. 20, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Resurfacing work began on Aug. 22 from the Iowa border to Turtle Creek in Austin. Work also included a storm sewer replacement at Highway 105 and 22nd Avenue SW in Austin. Other work on the project included accessibility improvements on sidewalks, such as curb cuts. Crews also did storm sewer and drainage work on the 11-mile work zone.

The construction work should provide a smoother ride on the road, improve sidewalks for people, better drainage along the road from Austin to Iowa.