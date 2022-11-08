Heather R. Riddles, 47, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at her home in Austin, MN.

Heather was born in Austin, MN on September 7, 1975, to Kim and Debbie Anderson, being the oldest of 3 siblings. Heather grew up in Adams, MN and graduated from Southland High School in 1994. In her adult life, Heather served as an administrative assistant at Austin Utilities for 17 years.

Heather had a passion for being an excellent homemaker. She loved to cook, clean, and tend to her flowers. Heather was very beautiful and had a large personality that was sure to make those who surrounded her laugh. It is encouraged that these fond or favorite moments of her are the ones that we remember most.

Heather is survived by: Joann Hegge, Kim and Deborah Anderson, Paul Anderson (Taylor, Chance, and Carter), Jesse Anderson and Nikki, Jack and Lily Riddles, Ivy (Riddles) and Justin Kassel.

Heather was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Phil Hegge and paternal grandparents Paul and Lenore Anderson.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Little Cedar Cemetery in Adams, MN.

