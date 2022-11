Hayfield girls take down Falcons Published 9:37 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

The Hayfield girls basketball team opened its season with a win over Fillmore Central by a score 65-39 in Hayfield Tuesday.

Natalie Beaver put up 26 points for Hayfield (1-0 overall).

Hayfield scoring: Natalie Beaver, 26; Kristen Watson, 19; Jo Tempel, 9; Chelsea Christopherson, 6; Ava Carney, 3; Lilly Beyer, 2