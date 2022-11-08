Guest Commentary: Giving guide to Give to the Max Day and holiday giving Published 5:10 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

By Jake Blumberg

Executive Director, GiveMN

The end of the year is on the horizon, and with many of us celebrating holidays and other joyous gatherings, it also means the season of giving generously is upon us.

This is especially true in Minnesota where, year after year, our state ranks near the top of the most generous states in the country. Our tradition of giving is so integral that we celebrate an unofficial giving holiday just before Thanksgiving each year to put generosity at the forefront—Give to the Max Day! This year, we’re celebrating the 14th annual Give to the Max, a fundraiser benefitting nearly 7,000 nonprofits and schools across the state while generating more than $250 million since its inaugural year in 2009.

It’s as important as ever to support Minnesota nonprofits and schools this year. Food banks are seeing higher grocery bills. Organizations providing housing support are seeing utility costs rise. We are all feeling the effect of rising costs in our own households, and it costs nonprofits even more this year to provide the same services they have previously. That’s why we are encouraging donors to keep giving as generously as they can this year.

You may have already heard about, and even participated in, Give to the Max in the past, and we thank you! For some of you, it may be something new. Either way, we hope you’ll kick off the giving season with us this year through your generosity as we work to raise millions of dollars together during this campaign.

Here are a few tips to help guide your planning this giving season to maximize the impact of your generosity.

Search for your favorite causes and expand your giving by adding new causes to your list.

Taking part in Give to the Max is easy…and fun! From November 1-17, simply visit GiveMN.org to search for nonprofits and schools by their name, category, the name of your town or zip code, and more. With thousands of organizations, you’ll be able to create a giving cart filled with gifts to your favorite causes and make your donations with one, easy checkout!

By making gifts on GiveMN.org during this period, you could even see your generosity boosted! GiveMN will be awarding more than $100,000 to Minnesota nonprofits and schools by drawing random gifts and adding a “Golden Ticket” in honor of that donor’s gift, with prizes ranging from $500 to $10,000!

Support organizations making big impacts in your community.

Nonprofits and schools are at the center of our communities, and their staff and volunteers understand the needs of our friends and neighbors. Their work is powered by the generosity of donors, and 39% of the organizations taking part in last year’s campaign said they rely on Give to the Max as their primary fundraiser each year.

Give to organizations that enrich your life.

There are so many different types of nonprofits that likely make an impact on your life every day, and support those you care for in your community. From schools and houses of worship to those caring for animals, from youth sports to health care, along with so many more causes, please consider making a gift to organizations that have made your community a better place to live, work and play.

Generosity is an act of joy, and gifts of all sizes are meaningful.

It’s been a tough three years of seemingly endless challenges. Today, nonprofits are feeling the impacts of economic volatility just like you and me. In the current landscape, it takes more resources now to deliver the same impact they did just last year, while they are also experiencing increased demand for their services.

We’re here to ask you to give back in whatever way you are able.Give to the Max is a grassroots fundraising campaign, a testament to what can happen when tens of thousands of generous people give $10, $50, or $100 at a time. If you are able to donate at the same or a higher level as last year, please do. If your current situation requires you to make a smaller donation, that gift is just as meaningful whatever the amount.

On behalf of the thousands of nonprofits and schools working to improve the lives of Minnesota communities, we send our genuine gratitude and appreciation for your support. Visit GiveMN.org as your home for giving to Minnesota organizations year-round and follow along through November for updates as we give together to raise millions of dollars for our communities.