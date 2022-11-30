Grand Meadow girls charge past LP Published 9:31 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

The Grand Meadow girls basketball team opened its season on a strong note as it beat Lyle-Pacelli (0-1 overall) 82-8 in GM Tuesday.

Lauren Queensland put up 13 points and 10 rebounds for GM (1-0 overall) and Sydney Cotten added 16.

LP 7 1 – 8

GM 43 39 – 82

GM scoring: Sydney Cotten, 16; Kendyl Queensland, 13; Lexy Foster, 13; Rebeca Hoffman, 12; Lauren Queensland, 13; Haylie Paul, 4; Aspen Kolling, 3; Alexi Westrum, 3; Gracie Foster, 3; Rylee Schaufler, 2

LP scoring: Olivia Heard, 8