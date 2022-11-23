Georgia “Joy” Young, 97, formerly of Adams, Minnesota, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Mala Strana Assisted Living in New Prague, Minnesota.

Joy was born to Christian and Ethel (Sweely) Petersen on December 19, 1924, in Saint Paul, Minnesota. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis, and went on to earn her teaching degree at State Teachers College in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Joy would use her gift of teaching to touch the lives of so many children in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th grades. “Mrs. Young” was loved by students in the Grand Meadow, Minnesota, and Cushing, Wisconsin schools. Halfway through her pursuit of a master’s degree in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Joy decided to get married. After marriage Joy continued teaching, not only in schools but at home, raising five children of her own.

After 38 years of teaching, Mrs. Young retired. With her husband Meryl, they traveled the country by RV. Many postcards were sent as they traversed state parks, national forests, and other famous locations. Following Meryl’s passing in 1992, Joy relocated to the Amery and St. Croix, Wisconsin area to be closer to her children.

Joy was a lover of cats and dogs and brought home as many of them as she could “persuade to follow”. “Mother” enjoyed spending time outside with Coleen, watching birds, or being in the garden. She enjoyed puzzles and books with Vicki. She played board games and ate fresh trout and asparagus with Michael. Mother and Daniel played piano together, and she treasured time with his family. David brought the laughter, the walleye, and fulfillment of her prayers when her fifth child professed his faith in Christ. Even during her last days spent at Mala Strana Rehabilitation Center in New Prague, Minnesota, the staff commented on how “sweet” Joy was, and how much she will be missed. Grandma Joy, you are a strong woman whose life was not easy, but you proved that anything is possible as long as you follow the Lord. Thank you for leading by example, praying without ceasing, and riding a snowmobile across a frozen lake at 91 years of age! There is no doubt you will be missed. We all love you so much!

Left on this earth to remember her are children, Coleen Pobanz, Vicki (Tom) Huber, Michael (Kathy) Newby, Daniel (Denise) Newby, and David (fiancé Karin) Newby; eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; sister Carolyn (Dave) Peyton and family; niece Paula Estlund, and many many of her beloved students. Joy was preceded in death by her brother Richard Petersen, and her husband Meryl Young.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Adams Funeral Home with Pastor Dale Christiansen officiating. Interment will follow in the Dexter Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday afternoon from 12:00 to 1:00 pm prior to the service.