July 25, 1936 – Nov. 4, 2022

GLENCOE, Minn. – Victor D. Proeschel, 86, Glencoe, Minn., died Friday, Nov. 4, in GlenFields Living With Care.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glencoe.

Arrangements by Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.

www.mcbridechapel.com