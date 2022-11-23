AFP Celebrates National Philanthropy Day Published 6:19 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Top philanthropists honored at 20th annual event at Rochester Country Club

Southern Minnesota’s top philanthropists, business leaders and individuals were honored at the 20th Annual National Philanthropy Day today at Rochester Golf and Country Club. AFP Southern Minnesota Chapter is one of over 200 chapters worldwide that celebrate NPD.

Best-selling author Laura Fredricks of “The Billion Dollar Ask” hosted the event and held training sessions today for over 100 chapter members from throughout southern Minnesota. National Philanthropy Day started in 1986 to recognize those who further the missions of non-profit organizations.

“We are truly honored to celebrate people and businesses who embrace and promote philanthropy,” said Rebecca Snapp, 2022 President of the Southern MN Chapter. “From Laura Fredriks, who is an amazing fundraiser and speaker, to our awards luncheon where we acknowledged the good work of so many wonderful people, this day is a wonderful representation of the generous spirit of our southern Minnesota community.”

The 2022 National Philanthropy Day Outstanding Honorees Include:

Outstanding Philanthropist

Tom and Carol Windfeldt, Hopkins

Outstanding Philanthropic Foundation

Astrup Family Foundation, Rochester

Outstanding Youth

Alex Lenz, St. Ansgar, Iowa

Outstanding Fundraising Professional

Liz Dorn, Jeremiah Program, Rochester

Nominations are gathered in October and recipients selected from a review board that includes members from the board and community.

“To give to The Hormel Institute in support of cancer research is a natural fit for both of us,” said Carol Windfeldt, whose husband Tom grew up in Austin where his early education and career started and stood out because of their giving to the Institute. “Why designate the gift to seed grants? Because there is major funding for established and ongoing research, but not for proof-of-concept for early ideas, which may someday lead to breakthrough solutions in cancer treatment.”