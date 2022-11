Fairmont slides past Packer girls Published 8:33 am Friday, November 18, 2022

The Austin girls hockey team came up a little short as it fell to Fairmont 5-4 on the road Thursday night.

Sarah Wangen had two goals and two assists for the Packers (0-3 overall) and Peyton Squier added two goals.

Chloe Schaal had 17 saves.