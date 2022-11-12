Evie Mohrfeld: Off to a holiday favorite Published 6:26 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

On Nov. 17-18 we will be taking a trip to the Fireside Theatre in Wisconsin for “White Christmas.”

This holiday favorite originated in 1954 and featured Bing Crosby and later added Danny Kaye into the movie. It continues to be on the best seller list and one of the most elegant productions of the holidays.

This Broadway style setting is set in the round with no backdrops and the holiday buffet is always a fine feast.

We will have time to wander through their festive shops with many trees decorated for your own home decorating ideas.

We depart at 8 a.m. from the south end of Walmart.

Stops are included along the way. You may dress comfortably on the motor coach as we will have time for evening dress before departing for the theater.

Our return time will be about 5:30 p.m. Weather is always a factor to consider.

This trip is filled.

On Dec. 15, we travel to see “Its A Wonderful Life.” This is a live radio show play at the historic St Paul Hotel. This unique show will bring back many memories of the 1954 movie, which starred Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed. A fine three course meal will be served during the show.

Seeing the big city lights and perhaps a light snowfall will be like an early gift to ourselves. Masks are required along with proof of vaccination, or a test two days prior.

Looking into 2023

• Jan. 25: The production of “Footloose” is marking one year at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre. We have reserved seats one more time after discovering their was enough interest. We will have the same seating and menu. It is one fantastic production.

• March 17: Charleston, Savannah and Jekyll Island trip. This seven-day trip is a complete package by air.

We are here for you and your interests. Call Evie at 1-507-438-3946 or mail P.O. Box number 575, Austin MN. Newsletters are available in our message box near the south entrance and in the Mower County Senior Center newsletter.