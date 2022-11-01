Emory J. Oleson

Emory passed away Oct. 30, 2022 in Hickory, NC while vacationing. Emory resided in Port Charlotte, FL. He was proceeding in death by his wife Gloria Jean and parents Roger and Blanche Oleson, brothers Raymond, Roger (Babe), Berl (Tiny), and Fred. Also his sisters Evelyn and Charlotte. Emory is survived by his son Jay and his wife Tammy and by his son Justin. Also by his life partner Ann Vanhoose. Emory is also survived by eight grand children, Tim, Shana, James, Cody, Austin, Hunter, Maverick and Wyatt. He is also survived by 14 great grand children. Emory was a pillar in in his community and strong member of the Methodist church in Port Charlotte. He also served proudly in the Army during the Vietnam era. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.