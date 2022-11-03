Elizabeth A. “Betty” Novotny, 73

Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Novotny, age 73 of Austin, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Home.

Betty was born September 28, 1949 in Austin, Minnesota to John and Lucille Novotny. She grew up in Austin and graduated from Pacelli High School in 1968. After graduation, Betty went to work at Coast to Coast hardware store. She then went on to manage the Hardware Hank store in the Sterling shopping center until 1984.

Betty is survived by brothers and sisters, Frank (Nancy) Novotny, Austin, MN, Bob (Diana) Novotny, Richmond, VA, Mary Novotny, Mankato, MN, Marsha (Andy) Smith, Ruidoso Downs, NM, Teresa Novotny, Austin, MN.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Virginia Novotny.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Father Dale Tupper officiating. Friends may call one hour before the mass at the church on Tuesday. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com