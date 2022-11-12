Dorothy K. Stern, 96

Dorothy K. Stern, age 96, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Our House Senior Living – Austin Memory Care. Dorothy Kathleen Sukow was born at home in rural Dexter, Minnesota to Karl and Martha (Furstenberg) Sukow on January 3, 1926. She received her education from Elkton High School, graduating in 1943. Dorothy was united in marriage to Roland Stern on August 31, 1946, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sargeant, Minnesota. The couple was blessed with three sons. On December 16, 1998, Roland passed away while coming home from Arizona. Dorothy worked at Hormel Foods for 40 years. She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Austin, American Red Cross, and the Mower County Senior Center. Dorothy enjoyed bowling, reading, and doing puzzles. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her son, Dennis Lee Stern of Palmer Lake, CO; daughter-in-law, Teressa Stern of Prudenville, MI; nine grandchildren, Lance, Trent, Eric, Aaron, Rachel, Isaac, James, Shawn, and Stephany; 15 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; one brother, Leo Sukow of Albert Lea, MN; one sister, Betty (DuWayne) Kraby of Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Martha Sukow; husband, Roland Stern; son and daughter-in-law, Steven (Patricia) Stern; son, Wayne Stern; two brothers; three sisters; and sister-in-law, Delores Sukow.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place from one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin, Minnesota. Memorials are preferred to recipient of donor's choice.