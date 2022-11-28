Diane M. Ashton, 54

Diane Marie Ashton, age 54, of Austin, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at her home.

Diane was born November 16, 1968 to Bruce and Mae (Bjork) Ashton in Austin, Minnesota. She graduated from Austin High School in 1987. Diane married Michael Bolster on May 25, 1991. Their union was blessed with two children, Jaynie and Tyler.

Diane had a longtime partnership with James “Jimmy” Meyer and enjoyed spending time with her many grandchildren. She had an undeniable chemistry with children and animals.

Survivors include her children, Jaynie (Doug Nelson) Bolster and Tyler Bolster; grandchildren, Kloey Nelson, Avery Bolster, Alana and Aaron Nelson, Cazen Crews, Nolan and Keira Sellers, Maleah and McKenna Lange; twin sister, Debra Nelson; nephew, Deven (Michelle) Leidall; nieces, Lisa (Taylor Evans) Leidall, Aimee (Ridge) Carpenter.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Mae Ashton; brother, Douglas Ashton; grandparents, Kenneth and Eileen Ashton, Fred Sr. and Mabel Bjork; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life for Diane will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Mayer Funeral Home.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com