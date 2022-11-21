Craig D. Bucknell, 65

Craig Douglas Bucknell, 65, of LeRoy, MN, passed away November 19, 2022, at Mayo Clinic- St. Mary’s Campus.

Craig was born April 20, 1957 to Virgil and Shirley (Eastman) Bucknell at Soltau’s Maternity Home in LeRoy, MN. He lived in Iowa, just south of LeRoy, until he married Deb Barber on October 3, 1981, when they moved to LeRoy.

Craig was happiest when he was with Deb, his children and grandchildren. Each one brought him great delight. His lifelong motto was “Family First.” He loved watching any and all sporting events, concerts, musicals and plays his kids and grandkids were in. He enjoyed walks in the woods, visiting and laughing with his brothers, time with friends, and quiet nights at home with Deb.

He was born to teach. There was a place in his heart for every student whether the lessons were about history, English, or life. For the past 9 years, the LeRoy Lions Club was his passion, helping others and making people happy. His Lions family helped fulfill this devotion, including his final gift of tissue donation. Craig was a dedicated Iowa Hawkeye and Green Bay Packer fan; win or lose his loyalty never wavered. He enjoyed playing golf, baseball, and especially football and could recall every play and game of his and the kids.

Craig will be forever loved and always missed by his wife Deb; children Nina (Jake) Goodale, Kaela (Ryan) Halupnick, Kellen (Kayla), & Neal (Jenna); grandchildren, Bishop, Spencer, Elias, Joe, Maddie, Brynn, Kade, Crue, and Kai; brothers Bruce (Linda), Harlan (Pat), Brad (Nancy), & Bryon; mother-in-law Ellie Barber, sisters-in-law Diane Barber, Laurie (Randy) Rahlf, brothers-in-law Brad Barber, Brian Barber, Lonnie (Kyla) Barber and many cherished nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Virgil & Shirley, father-in-law Lloyd Barber, and sisters-in-law Jeanne Bucknell & Jean Barber.

Memorial services for Craig will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at LeRoy Lutheran Church in LeRoy with Pastor Herman Bakker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 on Tuesday, November 22 at LeRoy Lutheran Church and will continue from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday.

