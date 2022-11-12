Convictions: Oct. 30-Nov. 6 Published 6:18 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

— Madio Geovanni Callahan, 21, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow conditions and pay $124.60 in restitution. Failure to do so could result in 305 days in jail.

— Nina Marie Jarrett, 38, Albert Lea, was sentenced to seven years supervised probation for felony first degree DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test. She must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 42 months in prison.

— James Patrick Leonard, 63, Austin, was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation for gross misdemeanor check forgery-off/possess with intent to defraud. He must follow conditions and pay a $100 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Lori Beth Luna, 31, Austin, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana. She was given credit for 180 days served.

— Naydath Chol Makair, 26, Austin, was sentenced five years supervised probation for felony first degree burglary-occupied dwelling. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 21 months in prison. He was given credit for 180 days served.

— Amy Ann Mauer, 38, Rochester, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for felony theft-take/drive motor vehicle-no owner consent.

— Troy Jennings Peterson, 29, Ames, Iowa, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony criminal vehicular operation-substantial bodily harm-under influence of alcohol. He must follow several conditions and pay $25,437.68 in restitution.

— Arturo Pineda-Garcia, 28, Albert Lea, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow conditions and pay a $900 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Calvin Edward Ripple, 72, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow conditions and pay a $300 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Thomas Insan Mustafa, 21, Flint, Michigan, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor aid/abet possess stolen property. He must follow conditions and pay a $100 fine. Failure to do so could result in 176 days in jail. He was given credit for four days served.

— Bradley Blaine Beckstead, 31, Lino Lakes, was sentenced to 60 months in prison for felony violent felon in possession of firearm.

— Blaine Edward Keller, 63, Chester, Iowa, was sentenced to seven years supervised probation for felony first degree DWI-under influence of controlled substance. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 42 months in prison.

— Richard Joseph Morrison, 25, Lyle, was sentenced to two years unsupervised probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety. He must follow conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 365 days in jail.