Convictions Oct. 23-30

Published 6:51 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

By Daily Herald

Dustan Kenneth Branson, 46, Austin, was sentenced to 15 years supervised probation for felony criminal sexual conduct-second degree-victim under 13. He must follow several conditions and pay a $5,000 fine. Failure to do so could result in 36 months in prison.

Brittany Nichole Brown, 35, Austin, was sentenced to four years supervised probation for third degree drugs sales. She must follow several conditions and pay a $100 fine. Failure to do so could result in 21 months in prison. She was also sentenced to felony second degree drugs-possess 25 grams or more of methamphetamine. She must follow several conditions and pay a $100 fine. Failure to do so could result in 58 months in prison.

Joseph Da, 34, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for first degree burglary-occupied dwelling. He was also sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony possession of burglary or theft tools. He must follow several conditions.

Miguel Nunez, Jr., 19, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was sentenced to 180 months in prison for murder-second degree-without intent while committing a felony. He must also pay a $1,000 fine.

William Michael Oleson, 35, Albert Lea, was sentenced to 72 months in prison for felony first degree DWI-refuse to submit to breath test. He was also sentenced to 33 months in prison for violate domestic abuse no contact order. Sentences to run concurrently.

Erik Scott Ulland, 34, Fairbault, was sentenced to 75 months in prison for felony second degree drugs-sale 10 grams or more.

Mallory Jean Kurth, 35, Shakopee, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for felony unemployment benefits-false representation-concealment of fact. She must also pay $2,324 in restitution.

Jaden Alec Cable, 21, Cresco, Iowa, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony possess pornographic work involving a minor.  He must follow several conditions.

Brandon Lee Weis, 47, Austin, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony third degree drugs sale. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine

