Convictions Oct. 23-30 Published 6:51 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

— Dustan Kenneth Branson, 46, Austin, was sentenced to 15 years supervised probation for felony criminal sexual conduct-second degree-victim under 13. He must follow several conditions and pay a $5,000 fine. Failure to do so could result in 36 months in prison.

— Brittany Nichole Brown, 35, Austin, was sentenced to four years supervised probation for third degree drugs sales. She must follow several conditions and pay a $100 fine. Failure to do so could result in 21 months in prison. She was also sentenced to felony second degree drugs-possess 25 grams or more of methamphetamine. She must follow several conditions and pay a $100 fine. Failure to do so could result in 58 months in prison.

— Joseph Da, 34, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for first degree burglary-occupied dwelling. He was also sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony possession of burglary or theft tools. He must follow several conditions.

— Miguel Nunez, Jr., 19, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was sentenced to 180 months in prison for murder-second degree-without intent while committing a felony. He must also pay a $1,000 fine.

— William Michael Oleson, 35, Albert Lea, was sentenced to 72 months in prison for felony first degree DWI-refuse to submit to breath test. He was also sentenced to 33 months in prison for violate domestic abuse no contact order. Sentences to run concurrently.

— Erik Scott Ulland, 34, Fairbault, was sentenced to 75 months in prison for felony second degree drugs-sale 10 grams or more.

— Mallory Jean Kurth, 35, Shakopee, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for felony unemployment benefits-false representation-concealment of fact. She must also pay $2,324 in restitution.

— Jaden Alec Cable, 21, Cresco, Iowa, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony possess pornographic work involving a minor. He must follow several conditions.

— Brandon Lee Weis, 47, Austin, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony third degree drugs sale. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine