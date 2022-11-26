Convictions: Nov. 13-20 Published 6:06 pm Friday, November 25, 2022

— Dylan Matthew Drees, 27, Austin, was sentenced to 90 months in prison for felony second degree criminal sexual conduct-significant relationship-child under 16. He was also sentenced to 111 months in prison for felony second degree criminal sexual conduct-significant relationship-child under 16 multiple acts. Sentences to run concurrent.

— Matthew Richard Hanson, 35, Rochester, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony domestic assault. He must follow several conditions.

— Dughlas Lionel Hill, 30, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony dissemination of child pornography. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 24 months in prison. He was also sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony possess pornographic work involving minors. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 20 months in prison.

— Nina Marie Jarrett, 38, Albert Lea, was sentenced to seven months of probation for felony first degree DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 42 months in prison.

— Sekouba Kenneh, 23, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony terroristic threats. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 15 months in prison.

— Betheny Rose Kuehn, 26, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor fifth degree drugs. She must follow several conditions.

— Jose Francisco Lopez, 21, Perryton, Texas, was sentenced to gross misdemeanor carry pistol without permit-first offense. He must follow conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 341 days in jail. He was given credit for 24 days served. He was also sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor traffic DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. He must follow conditions. Failure to do so could result in 341 days in jail. He was given credit for 24 days in jail.

— Jesse Manabusan, 34, Austin, was sentenced to 144 months in prison for first degree criminal sexual conduct-penetration or contact victim under 14-actor at least 36 months.

— Carlos Alberto Paez, 40, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor fifth degree possess schedule 1,2,3,4-not small amount marijuana.

— Wah Ku Paw, 28, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor fourth degree assault-physically assault peace officer. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 105 days in jail. He was given credit for 75 days served.

— Rene Alfredo Vicente-Morales, 39, Austin, was sentenced to five years probation for felony sex conduct-second degree-victim 13-15-position of authority. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 36 months in prison. He was also sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony criminal sex conduct-second degree-victim under 13. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 36 months in prison.

— Izaiah Solo Dampha, 20, Austin, was sentenced to 365 days in jail for gross misdemeanor fifth degree drugs possession.

— Abby Jo Lundquist, 32, Oakdale, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for fifth degree drugs possession.

— Daniel David Woods, 53, Ostrander, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-alcohol concentration .08 or more. He must follow conditions and pay a $350 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Madeline Marie Young, 37, Shakopee, was sentenced to 78 months in prison for felony drugs second degree possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine.