Community Salute: Teacher of the Year honors the profession Published 6:07 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

Once again, Austin Public Schools has revealed its Teacher of the Year, choosing early childhood special education teacher Heather Ruzek for the honor.

It was another excellent selection and represents Austin’s teachers in a fantastic way. However, the program in and of itself is something that needs to be lauded. During a time when teaching has been at its most difficult, this program, which includes teachers from around the state, is a morale boost because it puts the good work teachers do every day on a much-deserved pedestal.

Teachers are facing challenges from every direction these days, but they continue to do the work, often selfishly, of educating our youth and doing their part to strengthen the community and really the world at large.

Ruzek and those teachers that have come before have been honored for their dedication, but most of all their love for the profession and the caring of the students in their care.

When we think of what teachers do each day, we think of people who give their souls to the benefit of society.