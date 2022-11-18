Community Salute: Business is strong Published 5:57 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

The Austin Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Awards Dinner is one of the biggest Chamber events throughout the year, honoring volunteers and businesses alike for their contributions and hard work within the community.

During the event, Small and Big Members of the Year are honored as well as Ambassadors of the Year, Team of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and of course the Lifetime Achievement Award.

However, these awards go beyond individual and business acknowledgments. They reflect the thriving nature of Austin’s business community and demonstrate a dedication to support business within the community.

In turn, all of this supports Austin because these businesses and these people are the foundation on which Austin stands. A thriving business community contributes to the community as a whole and that’s why we join others in saluting those winners Tuesday night because those winners truly represent Austin’s best interests.

They act as examples to others to continue strengthening those business ties, which will continue to strengthen Austin in the years to come.