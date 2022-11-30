Christmas in the County coming Dec. 10 to Mower County Fairgrounds Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

The Mower County Historical Society will be celebrating the holidays with its annual Christmas in the County fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The Bake Sale will feature Christmas cookies, lefse, breads, pies, candies, and goodies galore will also be available for purchase. All items will be pre-packaged and ready to go and will be held in the Administration Building starting at 11 a.m.

After a two-year hiatus, Santa Claus will be visiting the historical society. Stop by the Pioneer Building between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. for a photo opportunity with Old St. Nick next to the Christmas tree and fireplace.

New this year, the Christ Episcopal Church will be open featuring several local musicians and activities for the kids. “Two Cats and a Fiddle” (Lee Bjorndal, Mark Dixon, and Wendy Larson) will perform at 1 p.m. The Austin High School Austinaires, under the direction of Kalle Akkerman, will perform at 2:30 p.m.

The annual raffle drawing will take place at 3 p.m. The grand prize is a quilt made by Virginia Bissen, titled “French General” plus many other prizes! Tickets sell for $1 each and will be available at the event or now from board members or at the office.

The Silent Auction returns with over 100 gift baskets available for bidding in the Pioneer Building. Bids will be accepted until 3:30 p.m. with winners announced by 4 p.m. To add to the festivities, food will be available for purchase: homemade chili, hot dogs and chili dogs.

The always popular horses will be back for wagon rides around the fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can also ring the bell on the 1004 Steam Engine. Don’t forget to enjoy the annual lighting display on the historical society grounds after dark.

All proceeds from this special event/fundraiser will benefit the Mower County Historical Society, a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization.