Choral festival next Friday Published 5:46 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

The Northwestern Singers, in partnership with Austin Public Schools, is hosting an Austin Choral Festival on Friday, Nov. 18, in Christgau Hall at Austin High School

Choirs performing include Austin High Austinaires and Choralaires, Ellis Middle School, IJ Holton, Elementary choir, Pacelli, 2nd Edition, and the Austin Community Choir comprised of Northwestern Singers and the Riverland Choir.

Each group will sing two songs and there will be a wonderful mass choir number “Turn the World Around.” The proceeds are shared among performing groups.

A key mission of NWS is supporting youth choral music. Since 1999, this type of collaborative concert has raised over $64,000 for youth music programs.

Tickets are $10 for adults and free for children and all students K through College. Tickets are available at the door.