Chamber to host third annual Chamber Holiday BAM Published 3:50 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022

The Austin Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the third annual Lighting Contest and Santa Visit, now known as the Chamber Holiday BAM (Bright & Merry)!

The lighting contest will run Dec. 1-14 and include a residential and a business category. Registration will be open through Nov. 16 at the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce or online at www.austincoc.com.

Prizes will be awarded in both divisions and will include the People’s Choice, Mayor’s Choice and Clark Griswold awards. There is no cost to participate and winners will be announced on Dec. 15, although participants are encouraged to leave their lights on until Jan. 1, so that the public can enjoy viewing the lights throughout the holiday season!

The Santa Visit will be held again this year at the Mower County Fairgrounds. Families are invited to drive through the fairground and visit with Santa from their vehicle from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Children will receive Goody Bags.