Chamber holds annual dinner Published 8:48 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

The Austin Area Chamber of Commerce held its Austin Annual Awards Dinner Tuesday night at the Austin Country Club.

Both Small and Large Member of the Year awards were handed out along with individual awards.

Winning the Small Member of the Year Award was Brick Furniture. Owner Heather Wagner said the award was somewhat of a surprise when accepting the award.

“This is a very huge honor,” Wagner said. “It honestly wasn’t expected. Thank you all. It means a lot.”

Winning the Large Member of the Year Award was Nexus-Gerard Family Healing, which recently broke ground on a new addition that will be called the Family Center.

All that Nexus-Gerard has been able to accomplish though has been due to the center’s work with the community.

“I look around this room and see so many partners,” said Executive Director Karen Wolf. “Thank you.”

The night also saw the honoring of McFarland Trucking Lines Owner Glenn Baker with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Speaking to the assembled crowd, Baker said the company has been blessed with help from a number of different places, especially during the difficult early days when Baker and his wife Sally bought the business.

“It’s all been worth it,” Baker said. “With the help of a whole lot of people we’ve completed our 34th year. We would not have been this successful without their support and advice.”

Chamber Ambassador Alissa Penkava was named Volunteer of the Year and Amanda Gunderson was named Ambassador of the Year.

Gunderson’s team was named Chamber Team of the Year.