Ask A Trooper: Call 911 if you see a road hazard Published 5:51 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

By Sgt. Troy Christianson

Question: In Kansas we can dial *47 to connect to the Kansas Highway Patrol to report non-emergency issues. Things like road hazards, erratic drivers, motorists on the side of the road, etc. This number is *55 in Missouri and *211 in Iowa. Is there a similar number in Minnesota?

Answer: Minnesota does not have a standalone abbreviated number to call for non-emergencies.

You should call 911 if you see a road hazard that could result in a crash or harm someone, any unsafe driving conduct that could result in a crash, or for someone who may need help.

If you’re calling 911, the dispatcher will ask you some routine questions, including:

• What is your emergency?

• What is your location and direction of travel?

• What is the vehicle and driver description including the license plate information, make, model and color of the vehicle?

If you are following the vehicle as part of traffic, the dispatcher might keep you on the line to provide real time location updates that will help law enforcement get the correct vehicle stopped in a timely manner.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and of course, drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848. (Or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us)