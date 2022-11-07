Bruins take two from Minot to claim first place Published 8:49 am Monday, November 7, 2022

The Austin Bruins swept Minot with a 4-3 shootout win on Friday and a 3-0 win on Saturday to take sole possession of first place in the NAHL Central Division.

Both games were played in Minot.

Trent Wiemken stopped all 42 shots he saw to score the shutout on Saturday.

The Bruins (10-2-1-3 overall) scored three goals in the third period to force overtime on Friday and Ethan Lindahl netted the game-tying goal with 4:26 left in regulation.

Lindahl also scored the game-winning goal on Austin’s ninth shot of the shootout.

Ethan Robertson stopped 25 shots in regulation of that win and he denied the Minotauros (10-6-0-1 overall) on seven of their nine shootout attempts.

Friday’s game

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 0 3 0 1 – 4

Minot 2 1 0 0 0 – 3

First period

(M) Hunter Longhi (Chase LaPinta, Justin Dauphinais) 6:08

(M) Jan Kasper Bergman (Weston Knox, Max Martin) (power play) 16:54

Second period

(M) David Nesburg (Trevor Stachowiak, Weston Knox) 6:33

Third period

(A) Ocean Wallace (Matthew Desiderio, Jack Malinski) 4:04

(A) Sam Christiano (Austin Salani, Jack Malinski) 6:00

(A) Ethan Lindahl (Ocean Wallace, Walter Zacher) 15:34

OT

No scoring

Shots: Austin – 45; Minot – 28

Power plays: Austin 0-for-4; Minot – 1-for-4

Saturday’s game

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 1 0 2 – 3

Minot 0 0 0 – 0

First period

(A) Josh Giuliani (Gavin Morrissey, Jack Malinksi) (power play) 18:06

Second period

No scoring

Third period

(A) James Goffredo (Damon Furuseth, Morrissey) (power play) 6:25

(A) Salani (Nate Looft, Jackson Luther) (empty net) 18:44

Shots: Austin – 28; Minot 42

Power plays: Austin – 2-for-2; Minot – 0-for-4