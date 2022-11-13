Bruins roll past Minotauros for fourth straight win

Published 12:13 pm Sunday, November 13, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Austin Bruins recorded their fourth straight victory over the Minot Minotauros when they won 6-2 in Riverside Arena Saturday.

Trent Wiemken had 21 saves for Austin and Walter Zacher scored his ninth goal of the season.

SCORING SUMMARY
Minot 0 1 1 – 2
Austin 3 1 2 – 6

First period
(A) Gavin Morrissey (Bryan Gilman, Damon Furuseth) 6:31
(A) Ocean Wallace (Morrissey, Furuseth) 9:59
(A) Nick Blood (Walter Zacher, Tyler Green) 12:51

Second period
(A) Zacher (Ethan Lindahl) 10:31
(M) Adam Mahler (Tory Lund, Joe Westlund) 19:35

Third period
(A) Green (Wallace, James Goffredo) (power play) 3:00
(A) Josh Giuliani (Jack Malinski) 13:22
(M) Joe Blackley (Tory Lund, Westlund) (power play) 18:10

Shots: Austin – 26; Minot – 23

Power plays: Austin 1-for-4; Minot – 1-for-7

