Bruins rally to score three late goals in win over Bulls
Published 7:10 pm Sunday, November 27, 2022
The Austin Bruins scored three times in the last four minutes to beat the North Iowa Bulls 5-4 in Mason City Saturday.
Ocean Wallace scored a pair of goals in a three-minute stretch to tie the game and Dylan Cook scored the game-winner with 11 seconds left in the contest.
Trent Wiemken stopped 23 shots to get the win for Austin.
SCORING SUMMARY
Bruins 1 1 3 – 5
Bulls 2 0 2 – 4
(NI) Byron Hartley (Jack Mesic, Logan Dombrowsky) 9:37
(A) Jackson Luther (Austin Salani, Walter Zacher) 16:21
(NI) Max Scott (Dombrowsky, Hartley) 14:31
Second period
(A) Gavin Morrissey (Parker Anderson, Damon Furuseth) 14:31
Third period
(NI) Nolan Abraham (Dombrowsky, Mesic) (power play)
(NI) Eli Miller (Justin Mexico, Jack Seaverson) (power play) 10:42
(A) Ocean Wallace (Dylan Cook, Morriseey) (power play) 16:53
(A) Wallace (Morrissey, Jack Malinski) 19:12
(A) Cook (Morrissey, Malinksi) (power play) 19:49
Shots: Austin – 34; North Iowa – 23
Power plays: Austin – 2-for-5; North Iowa – 4-for-6