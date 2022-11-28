Bruins rally to score three late goals in win over Bulls Published 7:10 pm Sunday, November 27, 2022

The Austin Bruins scored three times in the last four minutes to beat the North Iowa Bulls 5-4 in Mason City Saturday.

Ocean Wallace scored a pair of goals in a three-minute stretch to tie the game and Dylan Cook scored the game-winner with 11 seconds left in the contest.

Trent Wiemken stopped 23 shots to get the win for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Bruins 1 1 3 – 5

Bulls 2 0 2 – 4

(NI) Byron Hartley (Jack Mesic, Logan Dombrowsky) 9:37

(A) Jackson Luther (Austin Salani, Walter Zacher) 16:21

(NI) Max Scott (Dombrowsky, Hartley) 14:31

Second period

(A) Gavin Morrissey (Parker Anderson, Damon Furuseth) 14:31

Third period

(NI) Nolan Abraham (Dombrowsky, Mesic) (power play)

(NI) Eli Miller (Justin Mexico, Jack Seaverson) (power play) 10:42

(A) Ocean Wallace (Dylan Cook, Morriseey) (power play) 16:53

(A) Wallace (Morrissey, Jack Malinski) 19:12

(A) Cook (Morrissey, Malinksi) (power play) 19:49

Shots: Austin – 34; North Iowa – 23

Power plays: Austin – 2-for-5; North Iowa – 4-for-6