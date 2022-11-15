Bruins forward named NAHL Central Division Star of the Week

Published 9:08 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

By Daily Herald

Austin forward Damon Furuseth was recently named NAHL Central Division Star of the Week.

Furuseth, 19, helped his team stay hot this weekend as the Bruins picked up a home sweep of the Minot Minotauros. 

The Bruins have won four in a row and seven of their last eight games. Furuseth, a native of Fargo, ND, had six points in the wins, which included two goals and four assists. On Friday, Furuseth had two goals, including the overtime-winner, and an assist in a 4-3 overtime win. On Saturday, he chimed in with three assists in a 6-2 win. For the season, the second-year veteran is tied for fifth in team scoring with 11 points in 18 games played. 

“Damon missed the end of last season because of an injury,” said Bruins head coach Steve Howard. “He was cleared to return about a week before this season began and it’s nice to see him have a breakout weekend for us. He’s a very skilled player that can create offense every time he has the puck. We look forward to helping him work towards his goal of getting an NCAA Division I commitment.”

