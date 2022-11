Blue Devils top Hibbing as Hill scores 20 Published 8:38 am Monday, November 21, 2022

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team beat Hibbing 76-63 in Riverland Gym Saturday.

Jayden Hill had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Devils (5-2 overall).

RCC scoring: Jayden Hill, 20; Jourdan Weddle, 15; Jamari Walker, 14; Terry More, 7; MJ Galimah, 7; Malik Cooper, 5; Oliha Loyal, 3; Zach Markland, 3; Savier McCall, 2