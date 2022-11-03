Blue Devil women showcase their skill in season opening win Published 3:57 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team ran past Fond du Lac Tribal Community College 101-35 on the road Wednesday.

The Blue Devils (1-0 overall) outscored Fun du Lac 38-0 in the second quarter.

Kenai Holien paced RCC with 24 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and five steals and Camryn McQuery notched a triple double with 10 points, 19 rebounds and 10 steals.

Austin grad Reana Schmitt put up 16 points, 19 rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocks in her first college game.

RCC scoring: Kenai Holien, 24; Savannah Longhoma, 17; Laura Granada, 12; Macie Werdel, 11; Camryn McQuery, 10; Nora Mecoleta, 10; Erika Thurnau, 1