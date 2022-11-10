Blue Devil women grab third win in a row Published 9:51 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team rattled off its third straight win when it beat Minnesota North College 79-37 in Itasca Wednesday.

Savannah Longhama had 24 points, four assists and four steals for the Blue Devils (3-0 overall) and Austin grad Reana Schmitt added nine points 16 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

RCC scoring: Savannah Longhoma, 24; Kenai Holien, 15; Camryn McQuery, 12; Reana Schmitt, 9; Nora Mecoleta, 8; Macie Werdel, 6; Erika Thurnau, 5