Blue Devil men topple Vermilion Published 10:15 am Friday, November 11, 2022

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team beat Vermilion 86-58 on the road Thursday.

Malik Cooper paced the Blue Devils (2-1 overall) with 15 points.

RCC scoring: Malik Cooper, 16; MJ Galimah, 15; Oliha Loyuk, 8; Savier McCall, 8; Jourdan Weddle, 7; Zach Markland, 5; Reggie Dean, 5 Jayden Hill, 5; Amir Plair, 5; Derrick Zeldenrust, 4; Terry Moye, 2; Raheem Brizedine, 2 ; Amarion Hanspard, 2