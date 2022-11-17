Austin’s Walsh advances to Friday’s state swimming finals Published 2:48 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022

The Austin girls swimming and diving team advanced just one swimmer to Friday’s finals at the Minnesota Class A swimming and diving preliminaries in the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center Thursday.

Senior Olivia Walsh took sixth in the 50-yard freestyles to advance to the finals and she took ninth in the 100-yard freestyle to advance to the consolation finals.

Walsh’s time of 24.61 seconds in the 50-free was just .06 seconds from a new school record that has stood since 2002.

AUSTIN RESULTS

50-yard freestyle: Olivia Walsh (sixth, 24.61)

100-yard freestyle: Olivia Walsh (ninth, 53.58)

500-freestyle: Gracie Greenman (20th, 5:31.71)

200-freestyle relay: Alivia Hemry, Abbie Boysen, Gracie Greenman, Olivia Walsh (18th, 1:43.36)