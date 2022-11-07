Austin’s Herrick takes 75th in final race at state meet Published 8:39 am Monday, November 7, 2022

Three Austin runners finished their seasons with solid finishes at the Minnesota Class AA state cross country meet in Northfield Saturday.

Austin senior Thomas Herrick finished in 75th place in his final cross country race with the Packers as he finished with a time of 17:17.71.

Austin sophomore Marissa Shute took 51st place with a time of 19:59.80 in her second state meet and eighth grader Sydney Lewis took 107th place with a time of 21:07.46.

Luna Scrozelli of St. Paul Highland Park won the Class AA girls race with a time of 17:45.04.

Emett Gerres of Belle Paine took first place in the Class AA boys race with a time of 15:13.62.