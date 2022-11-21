Austin Utilities recognized as a Smart Energy Provider Published 11:01 am Monday, November 21, 2022

Austin Utilities has earned a Smart Energy Provider (SEP) designation from the American Public Power Association for demonstrating a commitment to and proficiency in energy efficiency, distributed generation, and environmental initiatives that support the goal of providing safe, reliable, low-cost, and sustainable electric service.

Designations were presented on Nov. 15 in Minneapolis, Minnesota during APPA’s annual Customer Connections Conference.

The SEP designation, which lasts for two years (Dec. 1 to Nov. 30, 2024), recognizes public power utilities for demonstrating leading practices in four key disciplines: smart energy program structure; energy efficiency and distributed energy programs; environmental and sustainability initiatives; and customer experience. Austin Utilities joins more than 90 public power utilities nationwide that hold the SEP designation.

“We are honored to be recognized as a utility at the cutting edge of smart energy best practices,” said Kelly Lady, Marketing and Energy Services Manager of Austin Utilities. “This SEP designation represents our dedication to offering programs that keep our power affordable, support energy efficiency in our community, and reduce our environmental impact.”