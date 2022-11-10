Austin girls compete in Section 1A swimming and diving preliminaries Published 10:07 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

The Austin girls swimming and diving team had a pair of swimmers put up some big performances at the Section 1A preliminaries in Rochester Wednesday.

Olivia Walsh took first in the 100-yard freestyle for the Packers and Gracie Greenman took second in the 500-yard freestyle

AUSTIN RESULTS

(Top 16 advance to Saturday’s finals)

200-medley relay: Gracie Greenman, Kaylee Butts, Jaycie Pollack, Addison Tobak (ninth, 2:04.76)

200-freestyle: Abbie Boysen (ninth, 2:09.44); Leah Pischke (20th, 2:15.09); Anna Kossman (22nd, 2:15.46)

200-individual medley: Addison Tobak (24th, 2:36.91); Kaylee Butts (26th, 2:38.04); Jaycie Pollack (28th, 2:43.28)

50-freestyle: Alivia Hemry (eighth, 25.93); Anita Rao (27th, 29.24); Sherilyn Spear (31st, 29.70)

100-butterfly: Addison Walsh (13th, 1:09.46); Sydney Tobak (19th, 1:14); Jaycie Pollack (25th, 1:17.19)

100-freestyle: Olivia Walsh (first, 53.87); Alivia Hemry (10th, 57.93): Abbie Boysen (11th, 58.27)

500-freestyle: Gracie Greenman (second, 5:31.86); Leah Pischke (22nd, 6:11.55); Madelane Hicks (27th, 6:36.43)

200-freestyle relay: Alivia Hemry, Abbie Boyse, Anna Kossman, Olivia Walsh (third, 1:43.71)

100-backstroke: Gracie Greenman (fifth, 1:03.35); Anna Kossman (24th, 1:13.20); Emma Czarnota (26th, 1:16.04)

100-breaststroke: Kaylee Butts (13th, 1:17.91); Addison Walsh (14th, 1:18.23); Addison Tobak (19th, 1:20.46)

400-freestyle relay: Alivia Hemry, Abbie Boysen, Anna Kossman, Olivia Walsh (fifth, 3:56.34)