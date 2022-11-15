Audrey F. Hastings, 84

Audrey Faye Hastings, 84, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away at her home on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Audrey was born December 3, 1937 to Howard and Vivian (Ausen) Witham in Lake Mills, Iowa. In 1961, she married Jack Hastings in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She was a preschool teacher at the Austin Congregational Preschool until her retirement. In her spare time, she loved to golf and go on car rides. She was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Vivian, brother Bill Witham, and sister Norma Berg.

Audrey is survived by her husband: Jack Hastings of Austin; children: Christopher Hastings of Dallas, Texas; and Stephanie Hanson of Austin; former son-in-law: Darwin Hanson of Albert Lea; grandchildren: Cory, James, Elexis, Anna, and Alex; great granddaughter: Bella; brother: Stan & Shirley Witham, Osage, IA; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 17th at the Clasen-Jordan Mortuary Chapel with the Reverend Mark Van House officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday for one hour prior to the service. Private interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can and the wisdom to know the difference.

God will provide and give you what you need when you need it, he will send his angels to be with you.