APS Column: Thank you for supporting Austin Public Schools Published 6:05 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

By Dr. Joey Page

Austin Public Schools Superintendent

One of my favorite things about being a part of the Austin community is how residents here come together to support each other when faced with a tough challenge.

At Austin Public Schools, education costs have been climbing, and state funding hasn’t kept up. We were facing a $3 million budget deficit for the next school year that was threatening our ability to provide the support and services our students need. Adequate funding is especially important as we anticipate enrollment growth up to 18% by 2031.

We asked our community for help, and our community stepped up.

On Nov. 8, Austin voters approved increasing the operating levy by $470 per student. This investment in our schools will stabilize our finances and allow us to avoid difficult cuts to programs and staff.

Further, we will be able to provide additional resources for students and protect programs for high school students to earn college credit and learn new vocations. We will also be able to preserve fine arts programs, athletics, and other extracurricular activities that enrich and prepare our students for life after graduation.

On behalf of our school board, staff, students and their families, I want to express my deep appreciation for this commitment to our students. I can promise you that your support will only strengthen our efforts to ensure that we are doing everything to help our students thrive.