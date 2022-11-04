APS Column: Take in Ellis’ fall play Published 6:21 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

By Rhoda Regan

Director

The Ellis Middle School Drama Club is kicking off their 2022-2023 season with the play “Murder in the House of Horrors,” a murder mystery/comedy show set to perform Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-12 at the middle school auditorium. Show times are 7 p.m. both nights. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students. Five and under are free.

Audiences become part of the play in this murder mystery/comedy written by Billy St. John. Set in a college lecture hall Professor Dirk Carlton is murdered during the presentation of his most recent Egyptian discovery, Menkaura’s tomb. Suspects include the professor’s assistant, his wife, the museum benefactress, and her attorney; the museum curator and a pair of very interested Egyptian citizens wanting to retrieve the precious gem — Eye of Uadjit.

Audience participation includes putting the suspects in the hot seat and being part of the interrogation and providing comments on their guesses as to who murdered the professor. Join in the fun with lead detective Lt. Dan Morrow and his partner, Officer Val Holloway to find the killer.

The cast is comprised entirely of seventh and eighth graders at the middle school and features veteran performers that are familiar to Austin theatre audiences.

Directors are Rhonda Regan, managing the play and cast, and Kim Zerke, managing the set design and construction. Both are APS district teachers.

Cast

Lt. Dan Morrow­ — Crow Soe

Dr. Vanderveer­ — Luka Chumba

Elena Newman — Alma Simmons

Russ Palmer (Journalist) — Paitru Htoo/Ruth Talaway

Betty Lange (Photographer) — Isabelle Noyes

Jane Trice­ — Hannah Zerke

Lurenda Westbrook — Chloe Schaal/Sophie Struck

Elvira Gray — Zen Wiseman

Professor Carlton —Michangelo Joseph

Frances Carlton — Moyra Voigt

Gahiji Amun — Briana Willett-Vazquez

Isis Amun — Annabelle Kasel

Ofc Val Holloway — Lilly Heimer

Tony (Security Guard) —Sebastian Pascual

Security Guards — Faith Erath, Riley Dumas, Sophie Struck, Keira Lindahl, Mi Meh, Oliver Andrews, Mars Holmen

Tech Crew

Ajuda Akane, Taliyah Flood,

Bradyn Hatten, Leo Kasak, Brenna Lundquist, Gavin Mayers, Ava Monroy, Ashlyn Strampe, Danyka Tiede