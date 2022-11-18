Albert Lea Community Theatre (ACT) to present ‘Elf – The Musical’ Published 5:38 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

Albert Lea Community Theatre (ACT) continues its 57th season with “Elf – The Musical” at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, Dec. 1–11.

Based on the holiday film starring Will Ferrell, this fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. The would-be elf is raised at the North Pole, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.

With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father.

The musical is based on the New Line Cinema film written by David Berenbaum with the book written by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin. Music was written by Matthew Sklar with lyrics by Chad Beguelin. This show is being directed by Risha Lilienthal in her directorial debut with ACT.

“Elf – The Musical” will be performed at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center in downtown Albert Lea on Dec. 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11. Shows start at 7:30 p.m., with the Sunday, Dec. 4 and 11 matinees beginning at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased over the phone by calling 1-877-730-3144 (service fees apply), online at actonbroadway.com or at the box office. Tickets also are for sale at the Albert Lea Convention & Visitors Bureau. More information on tickets and box office hours is on actonbroadway.com.