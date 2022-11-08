Alan M. Christensen, 69

Alan Merle Christensen, age 69, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society – Comforcare in Austin. Alan was born on October 6, 1953, in Austin, Minnesota, to Stanley and Lucille (Iverson) Christensen. May his adventurous spirit and positive outlook on life live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Alan is survived by his sister, Sandra Christensen; niece, Jamie Christensen; and nephews, Mark Christensen, Ira Graif, and Benjamin Christensen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Lucille; and brother, David Christensen.

A private interment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.