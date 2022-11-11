2023 All-Herald Volleyball Published 5:37 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

FIRST TEAM

Isabelle Fretty, setter, Grand Meadow

The senior posted 586 set assists, 264 digs, 63 kills, 29 ace serves and 11 blocks.

Sydney Risius, setter, Hayfield

The senior surpassed the 1,000 career assist mark this season as she led the Viking offense with 735 set assists, 54 kills, 24 aces and 202 digs.

Reese Bauman, hitter, Hayfield

The senior put down an area’s best 327 kills as she added 110 digs, 58 blocks and 23 ace serves.

Jordan Runde, hitter, LeRoy-Ostrander

The senior had 270 kills, 279 digs and 12 blocks.

Kendyl Queensland, hitter, Grand Meadow

The senior had 205 kills, 274 digs, 29 ace serves and 23 blocks.

Ava Carney, libero, Hayfield

The senior came up with 473 digs in the back row and she added 15 aces and 31 assists.

SECOND TEAM

Jenna Olson, setter, LeRoy-Ostrander

The junior had 597 set assists, 146 digs and nine kills.

Macy Lembke, setter, Blooming Prairie

The junior handed out 587 set assists to go along with 61 kills, 30 ace serves, 49 blocks and 249 digs.

Peyton Manahan, Austin, hitter

The senior finished with 102 kills, 27 aces and 184 digs.

Benita Nolt, hitter, LeRoy-Ostrander

The sophomore had 220 kills, 256 digs, 48 aces and 58 blocks.

Sierra Larson, hitter, Blooming Prairie

The senior crushed 226 kills, while collecting 234 digs and adding 159 total blocks. Larson also served nine aces.

Sydney Cotten, libero, Grand Meadow

The senior had 366 digs and 27 ace serves.

HONORABLE MENTION

Haeven Skjervem, hitter, Hayfield

The senior finished with 104 kills, 12 blocks and 208 digs. She was injured on Oct. 4.

Natalie Beaver, hitter, Hayfield

The junior had 153 kills, 35 blocks and 33 digs.

Jenna Klocke, hitter, Hayfield

The junior had 116 kills, 316 digs and 34 aces.

Lauren Queensland, hitter, Grand Meadow

The sophomore finished with 197 kills, 283 digs, 18 ace serves and 14 blocks.

Haven Carlson, hitter, Blooming Prairie

The senior had 147 kills, 76 blocks and 84 digs.

Kristen Nielsen, libero, Austin

The junior finished with 259 digs and 16 ace serves.

Shannon Kiefer, hitter, Southland

The freshman had 84 kills, 164 digs, 24 aces and 23 blocks.

Katelyn McCabe, hitter, Southland

The junior had 98 kills, 28 aces, and 229 digs.

Maren Wehrenberg, setter, Southland

The sophomore had 203 set assists to go along with 44 kills, 15 aces and 132 digs.

Kate Rauen, libero, Lyle-Pacelli

The junior had 105 digs, 14 ace serves and four kills.