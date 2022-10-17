Wings score three in the second to ice Bruins
Published 11:00 am Monday, October 17, 2022
The Austin Bruins lost to the Aberdeen Wings 5-3 in Riverside Arena Saturday.
The Wings rattled off three goals in a four-minute spurt in the second period to go up 4-2.
SCORING SUMMARY
Aberdeen 1 3 1 – 5
Austin 1 1 1 – 3
First period
(A) Josh Giuliani (Austin Salani, Damon Furuseth) 11:43
(AB) Brodrick Williams (Landon Parker, Zachary Reim) 16:16
Second period
(A) Walter Zacher (Elliott Lareau, Matthew Desiderio) 4:15
(AB) Nils Forselius (power play) 9:42
(AB) Forselius (Ronan Walsh, Alexander Gullischen) (power play) 10:54
(AB) Kyle Contessa (Dylan Wegner, Luke Lindsay) 13:24
Third period
(A) Jackson Luther (Zacher, Matthew Desiderio) (power play) 14:50
(AB) Nikolai Tishkevich (Williams) (empty net) 18:46
Power plays: Austin – 1-for-4; Aberdeen – 2-for-4
Shots: Austin – 25; Aberdeen – 32