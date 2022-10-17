Wings score three in the second to ice Bruins

The Austin Bruins lost to the Aberdeen Wings 5-3 in Riverside Arena Saturday.

The Wings rattled off three goals in a four-minute spurt in the second period to go up 4-2.

SCORING SUMMARY

Aberdeen 1 3 1 – 5

Austin 1 1 1 – 3

First period

(A) Josh Giuliani (Austin Salani, Damon Furuseth) 11:43

(AB) Brodrick Williams (Landon Parker, Zachary Reim) 16:16

Second period

(A) Walter Zacher (Elliott Lareau, Matthew Desiderio) 4:15

(AB) Nils Forselius (power play) 9:42

(AB) Forselius (Ronan Walsh, Alexander Gullischen) (power play) 10:54

(AB) Kyle Contessa (Dylan Wegner, Luke Lindsay) 13:24

Third period

(A) Jackson Luther (Zacher, Matthew Desiderio) (power play) 14:50

(AB) Nikolai Tishkevich (Williams) (empty net) 18:46

Power plays: Austin – 1-for-4; Aberdeen – 2-for-4

Shots: Austin – 25; Aberdeen – 32