Virginia A. Bly, 86

Virginia Anne Bly, age 86, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society – Comforcare in Austin, after a lengthy illness. She was born April 11, 1936, in Buffalo Center, Iowa, to Henry and Inez (Jordal) Larson. Virginia grew up in various small towns in Minnesota including Taopi and Austin. On May 24, 1968, she was united in marriage to Alvin Bly in Austin. Virginia was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Austin. She loved pets and tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. Virginia was known for her tomatoes and beautiful flower beds. She will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her three brothers, Robert (Janet) Larson of Austin, MN, Dick (Jane) Larson of Des Moines, IA, and Gary of Minneapolis, MN; and one sister, Karen Larson of Austin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Inez Larson; sister; and one brother in infancy.

No services will be held at this time. Burial will occur in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.