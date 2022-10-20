Vikings erase early hole to down Rockets

The Hayfield football team erased a 14-point first quarter deficit to beat Randolph (4-4 overall) 20-14 in Hayfield Wednesday.

The Vikings (3-5 overall) took the lead for good when Ethan Pack converted a five-yard TD run in the third quarter to make it 20-14.

HAYFIELD STATS

Rushing: Isaac Matti, 3-for-57, TD; Tyson Bronson, 9-for-16; Cole Selk, 7-for-13, TD

Passing: Ethan Pack, 5-for-12, 141, INT

Receiving: Selk, 2-for-59; Matti, 2-for-52; C. Krueger, 1-for-30