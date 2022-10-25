Verona Boe, 98, of Albert Lea, MN passed away on October 24, 2022, at St. John’s Retirement Home. Funeral services for Verona will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home at 10 am. Pastor Don Rose will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Verona Gertrude (Schmidt) Boe was born on November 22, 1923, to Henry J. and Emma E. (Schmidt) Schmidt in rural Alden, MN. She was baptized and confirmed at Mansfield Lutheran Church rural Alden. Verona attended rural school at District #74 and graduated from Alden High School in May 1941. She lived her entire life in Freeborn County.

Verona was untied in marriage to Roger D. Boe on November 22, 1945, at First Lutheran Church, Albert Lea, MN. Verona worked as a receptionist at Albert Lea Eye Clinic, District #241, and as a real estate agent with Century 21. She retired in December 1986.

Verona was an avid golfer and had won many tournaments. She had been a member at Green Lea and Oakview Golf Courses. She also belonged to several bowling leagues – most recently Senior Citizens. Verona was also actively involved at First Lutheran Church, Albert Lea in many areas.

Verona is survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Verona was preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law Andrew and Marie Boe; sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda (Leon) Toenges, Irma (Melvin) Steele, Harriet (Elmer) Butenhoff; and several nieces and nephews.

Blessed be her memory.