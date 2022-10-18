Tuesdays With Toastmasters returns

Toastmaster Ann Maxfield, DTM, and former Toastmaster Mary Holthorf, presented the CEO in the Classroom and Youth Leadership Program at Austin High School during the 2021-2022 school year.

Emphasizing leadership and communication, they will again be providing this eight-week opportunity to over 20 local high school students this fall. They started meeting on Monday. The CEO in the Classroom group is based on the Toastmasters’ Youth Leadership Program and has been adapted to this unique group.

“Why has the school has reached out to toastmasters to teach these students?” Maxfield said. “As Toastmasters know, to be able to speak well is the best way to sell ourselves. These young entrepreneurs must be able to sell their businesses that they launch during class. This is the fourth year that Tuesdays With Toastmasters has hosted me in this project. I have seen students move from sobbing fear of speaking to controlled confidence in telling their stories. Some students are already skillful, and some have never considered what public speaking can do for them. All in all, I’ve had a heck of a good time leading these young people to an increased ability to tell their stories.”

Toastmasters provides leadership and communication training for adults interested in personal and professional growth in a safe supportive club setting. Meeting both in person in Austin and virtually, Tuesdays With Toastmasters meets weekly on Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. providing community members the opportunity to learn and grow.

An open house hosted by Tuesdays With Toastmasters will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the Hormel Foods corporate office (World Headquarters). Please call or text Pam Hollrah-Asleson, vice president of membership, at 507-481-4469. She will hold your spot and arrange escort that day or provide you with information on how you can join us virtually at the Open House and/or at future meetings.